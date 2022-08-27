Himachal CM inaugurates Himalayan Startup Trek-2022 at IIT-Mandi

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated the 6th Edition of Himalayan Startup Trek-2022, an annual startup event of IIT-Mandi, on its campus on Saturday. He also inaugurated the IIT-Mandi Catalyst Co-Work space and the iHub and HCI Foundation office on the campus of IIT.

Thakur, while addressing the people on the occasion, recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort where he gave the slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan, Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan’ and said the slogan underlines the importance of technology and research in the present era to make India forge ahead on the path of progress and prosperity, he said and appreciated the good work being done by the IIT-Mandi since its inception.

मुख्यमंत्री श्री जयराम ठाकुर जी ने आज IIT, मण्डी में आयोजित वार्षिक स्टार्टअप कार्यक्रम में भाग लिया। इस दौरान उन्होंने यहां कैटलिस्ट को-वर्क स्पेस, आईहब और एचसीआई फाउंडेशन कार्यालय का लोकार्पण भी किया। pic.twitter.com/kgGnKPbBxg — CMO HIMACHAL (@CMOFFICEHP) August 27, 2022

The Chief Minister said that the Himalayan Startup Trek symbolizes the emerging startup ecosystem in Himachal Pradesh with immense support from the state government over the past several years.

Top startups from the event would be handpicked for incubation support by IIT Mandi Catalyst, he said, adding that several startups would get an opportunity to pilot their solutions with the help of state departments and explore collaborations.

Thakur said that the Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Electronics, has provided Rs 110 crore for IIT-Mandi iHub and HCI Foundation. “Department of Science and Technology, Startup India and Himachal Pradesh Government have also provided an amount of Rs 70 crore for supporting the startup.”

Out of this amount, over Rs 10 crore has been provided to the IIT Mandi by the state government, he added. The state government has taken various steps in the last about five years to create a conducive ecosystem for startups in the state for their growth, he informed.

He said that youth from the state should capitalize on all the support programs being initiated by the state government and create sustainable solutions that not only benefit the state but the country.

The state government was also seeking inputs from IIT Mandi to revise the startup policy, he said, adding that the objective was to make it more effective and to provide more benefits to startups.

The Chief Minister said that IIT-Mandi is undoubtedly the best engineering institution in the state and has taken up the responsibility to seed a vibrant startup and innovation ecosystem in the state.

He said that with the technological advancements, research particularly for the welfare of the common man was far more important for the betterment of society.

“The environment of the IIT campus at Kamand Mandi is best suited for studies and research. Proper air connectivity would be a boon to flourish this institution,” he said, adding that efforts are being made to ensure that the Greenfield airport comes up in the district at the earliest.

