Himachal CM dedicates Sardar Patel University at Mandi

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, on Tuesday, formally dedicated the second University of Himachal Pradesh at Mandi by inaugurating two blocks of the University constructed by spending an amount of Rs. 16.18 crore.

Over 141 government and private colleges of Mandi, Kangra, Chamba, Lahaul Spiti and Kullu districts have been included under this State University named Sardar Patel University, Mandi.

While speaking at the inaugural ceremony at the auditorium of Dev Sadan Mandi, Chief Minister announced that College and University teachers would be provided revised UGC scales and notification in this respect would be issued within a month.

He said that this day would go down in the annals of the State as a golden moment that the second Government State University has come into existence in the state after 52 years with an aim to enable the youth of the state to get higher education nearer to their area.

He said that after the formation of Himachal Pradesh, the first state University was established in Shimla on 22 July 1970.

While urging the faculty and students of the University to work diligently and with missionary zeal for the bright future of this institution, Chief Minister said that this University has been named after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India as a mark of respect to his contribution in building a united India by integrating the princely states.

“Rs. 27 crore has been spent on construction of Vallabh campus and it would be completed by September this year,” he said, adding that a statue of Sardar Patel would be installed in the campus.

Jai Ram Thakur said, “The students coming from far-flung areas of the state would be benefited from the establishment of a new University in Mandi, since Mandi was situated in the middle of Himachal, students of five districts would no longer need to travel to Shimla for college-university related work.”

He said that having two universities would also increase PG seats and students would be able to take admission easily for higher education and the burden of Himachal Pradesh University Shimla would also be reduced.

While nostalgically remembering his college days, the Chief Minister said that Vallabh Government College, Mandi during the year 1986-87 had over 4000 students and even today it was the biggest College of the state with over 6000 students.

He said that it was a proud moment for him that a former student of this College has today dedicated the second University of the state to the people of the state.

He said that appropriate land would be identified for setting up the campus of this University and till then classes would start from the existing campus from July this year.