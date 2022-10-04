In the wake of PM Modi’s upcoming day-long visit to the hilly state of Himachal, Bilaspur’s district administration has issued a notice to all journalists to present their “character verification” for security clearance for coverage of PM’s visit.

According to the notice journalists, who wish to cover PM Modi’s visit and rally, are required to produce a character certificate to the administration to get security passes.

The notice states that all journalists, whether from privately-owned print, digital, television or representatives of the state-run media, including the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan to bring certificates of “character verification”.

The notice, issued by the police on September 29, further asks District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) to give out a list of all press correspondents, photographers, videographers, and teams of Doordarshan and AIR along with “a certificate of their character verification,” multiple media reports mentioned.

“The certificate of character verification may be supplied to the office of Deputy Superintendent of Police, CID, Bilaspur by October 1, 2022 positively. Their access within the rally or meeting will be decided by this office,” the notification read.

The notice has stirred fire among politicians and journalists.

Naresh Chauhan, the chief spokesperson of the Himachal Congress committee, has condemned the notice, and asserted that the move is an impeachment of the freedom of the media.

Reports also claimed that the DRPO of Bilaspur has announced that the character certificate for journalists is mandatory, and has also mandated an official stamp on the digital ID cards of journalists.

However, after the news stirred the air, the top cop of Himachal Pradesh, Sanjay Kundu, said, “All journalists are most welcome to cover the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s visit to Himachal Pradesh tomorrow 5th October, 2022. Himachal Pradesh Police will facilitate their coverage. Any inconvenience is regretted,” reported India Today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Himachal, to inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur on Wednesday. He will also lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 3,650 crore. PM will also participate in the Dussehra celebrations in Kullu.