‘Hijab row decision incomplete without hearing personal law boards’

The entire exercise of the constitutional validity of the essential religious practice of wearing “hijab” remains incomplete without the representation of the personal law boards in Hijab row awaiting the verdict of the Karnataka High Court, according to All India Bar Association.

In this connection, All India Bar Association Chairman senior advocate Dr Adish C Aggarwala has moved the application for impleading of Muslim Personal Law Boards to Karnataka High Court, which is presently hearing several pleas into the hijab row.

The plea states that the Court is looking into the aspect of whether “hijab” is an essential religious practice for Muslim women.

“There is no representation from any Personal Law Board, be it the All India Personal Law Board or the Shia Personal Law Board, etc, who majorly contribute and represent that they work towards the proper applicability of the personal laws of Muslims and also form the opinion of Muslims in India,” he said.

“The entire exercise of the constitutional validity of the essential religious practice of wearing hijab will be incomplete without the representation of the Personal Law Boards in this matter,” said Aggarwala in his petition.

Both Personal Law Boards of Muslims in India are necessary parties in these proceedings for adjudication of the instant petition and hence these Boards be impleaded and heard in the interest of justice, his petition claimed.