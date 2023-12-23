Hijab ban not lifted yet: Siddaramaiah issues clarification after row

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday clarified that the ban on wearing hijab has not been lifted yet but reiterated the same is being considered and a decision will be taken after consultations with government officers.

His clarification comes a day after his remarks at a Mysuru event that women can now wear hijab if they want to wear it.

This led to several media reports claiming the Karnataka government has lifted the ban and prompted strong reactions from the BJP government.

“We have not done it yet (allowing hijab). One person asked me a question, and I replied to that. Yes, the government is considering to end the ban. But the matter will be discussed with government officers first,” Siddaramaiah told reporters today.

The previous BJP government in Karnataka had imposed a ban on wearing hijab in schools.

The Congress had accused the then BJP government of dividing people on the basis of caste and religion.

The issue was already in Congress party’s plans before the elections.

The BJP, however, is now accusing the Congress of indulging in appeasement politics.

A petition was filed before the Supreme Court challenging the BJP government’s decision. Earlier last year, the Supreme Court had announced a split verdict in the hijab case and said the matter will be heard by a three-judge bench.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai said that the Siddaramaiah is trying to please the Muslim minority for the Lok Sabha elections next year.

“When the matter is pending in the Supreme Court, the Chief Minister does not even take that into consideration and decides to please the minorities, while eyeing the Lok Sabha election,” former Karnataka CM said.