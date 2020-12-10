Colleges and universities will resume operation in Uttarakhand from next week. The Uttarakhand cabinet gave approval for the reopening of higher education institutes from 15 December in Dehradun on Wednesday . The public were expecting the decision, as academic activities started in schools-for class 10th and 12th students- last month.

The decision to reopen higher education was taken at the cabinet meeting in Dehradun on Wednesday. The Uttarakhand cabinet also discussed preparation for storing the Covid-19 vaccine. The cabinet has agreed to provide the vaccine to 20 percent people in the hill state, in which front line workers and sick persons above 55 will be provided the first priority.

The cabinet also approved 44 super specialty doctors’ posts for Dehradun Medical College and 927 posts for the Ruderpur Medical College.

Proving a major blow to businessmen, who are operating their commercial units on leased land from the irrigation department, the cabinet decided to cancel the lease. The lease was provided to various individuals on the Rajpur Road and when the district started the smart city project they had to face hurdles.

Encroachment on the Rajpur Road was removed but the leased land of the irrigation department was posing a big challenge in road broadening and other development works. With the cabinet nod, now the technical problem has been cleared.