Higher education principal secretary lauds progress made by J&K

Principal Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Rohit Kansal, said that the higher education institutions across Jammu and Kashmir are progressing rapidly and the National Education Policy (NEP)-2022 has laid a clear road map of developing these institutions in every sphere.

Kansal made these comments while addressing a large gathering of students and faculty members after inaugurating state-of-art sports infrastructures including volleyball complex, table tennis hall and gymnasium at the Government College of Education in Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, the principal secretary complimented the college administration, staff and students for securing grade “A” in NAAC assessment and impressed upon the management to initiate the process of achieving autonomous status for the college.

He said that NEP-2020 is focusing majorly on skill based courses in higher education institutions and therefore maximum efforts should be made for commencement of varied types of Skill courses in the institution.

Kansal called upon the management of college to hold regular interaction with students on development of curriculum and provide them facility to provide feedback on quality of education as well as other aspects of the college.

Later, the principal Secretary released several publications of the institution.