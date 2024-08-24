High-level India, Singapore ministerial dialogue on Monday

The second round of India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) will be held in Singapore on 26 August, the Ministry of External Affairs announced in a press release on Saturday.

The Indian side will be represented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Railways and Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

During their visit, the Indian ministers will interact with their counterparts and also call on Singaporean leadership.

Advertisement

The ISMR is a unique mechanism established to set a new agenda for India–Singapore relations.

Its inaugural meeting was held in New Delhi in September 2022. This meeting will enable both sides to review various aspects of their Strategic Partnership and identify new avenues to further elevate and broaden it.