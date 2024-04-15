High level delegation from UK visits CBI headquarters

In a significant step towards strengthening international cooperation between the United Kingdom and India in combating transnational crime, a high level delegation from the UK on Monday visited the CBI headquarters here, the agency said.

The delegation included Executive Director Police Services, INTERPOL and UK’s candidate for the post of Secretary General of INTERPOL Stephen Kavanagh, Acting High Commissioner of the UK to India Christina Scott, Robert Holness from UK National Crime Agency and Sorrel Evans, representing UK Home Office.

On the occasion, Kavanagh held detailed discussions with CBI Director Praveen Sood and senior officials of the central probe agency, aimed at enhancing operational collaboration

Advertisement

with the UK in various areas of law enforcement, including criminal intelligence sharing and to support efforts to combat financial crimes, organized crime, terrorism, cybercrime, and other transnational threats.

Both sides shared commitment towards addressing global crime threats in a coordinated and effective manner, also through the INTERPOL channels.

It was also reiterated to strengthen bilateral ties and work closely together to address common security challenges effectively including

the need for expediting mutual legal assistance and prioritization of extradition requests relating to fugitives.

Kavanagh while interacting with senior officers of CBI expressed gratitude for the valued partnership, cooperative spirit and reiterated commitment to enhance collaboration.

The CBI chief welcomed Kavanagh and thanked him for the visit, while both sides agreed to look forward to future interactions and collaborative initiatives. aimed at consolidating and deepening cooperation.