Film personalities have swayed people on the celluloid screen but Trinamul supremo Mamata Banerjee has wielded that charm and enticement in the political turf and 2021 Assembly poll wasn’t going to be an exception. She has reposed her faith in Tollywood to usher in new faces whom people have admired on screen.

Film-maker Raj Chakraborty would contest from Barrackpore and popular actor Kanchan Mullick from Uttarpara. Actor Lovely Moitra has been fielded from Sonarpur (South), Sayani Ghosh from Asansol (south), Sayantika Banerjee from Bankura, Koushani Mukherjee from Krishnanagar (north) and June Maliah from Midnapore.

Actor Soham Chakraborty, who contested from Barjora in 2016 polls but was defeated, would contest from Chandipur. Santhali actress Birbaha Hansda would contest from Jhargram and singer Aditi Munshi from Rajarhat Gopalpur.

“I have given importance to young people this time while choosing the names of candidates and tickets have been given to eminent personalities from the field of art, media and culture,” said Banerjee, who has openly spoken about her admiration for film and television artists and claims to be a fan of Bengali TV soaps.

“I have grown up in this area and know the problems of the people. I would ask voters to consider me as the soldier of Mamata Banerjee and will work for the people,” said Raj Chakraborty. Echoing the same, Sayani said: “Chief Minister has asked us to work for people and I’ll give more than 100 per cent.” Soham said people have to be informed about the development work and social schemes undertaken by the TMC government in the last 10 years.

In 2001, Banerjee began fielding members of glamour fraternity and since then its has been ingrained in TMC election strategy, a trend which is prominent in the southern states which had former actors, screenplay writers, movie directors as chief ministers.

To begin with, Tapas Paul won as MLA in 2001, Satabdi Roy contested 2009 Lok Sabha polls and Debashree Chatterjee, who has been denied a ticket this time, won Raidighi seat twice in 2011 and 2016 polls.

Popular film star Deepak Adhikari (Dev) won Ghatal seat twice in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Moon Moon Sen won in 2014 but lost to Babul SUpriyo in 2019. Sandhya Roy contested from Midnapore in 2014. In 2019, the entry of Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty had stunned everybody.