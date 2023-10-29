High alert in UP after Kerala blast

High alert has been sounded in Uttar Pradesh after the bomb blasts at a convention centre in Kerala on Sunday.

The UP ATS and police of all the districts have been instructed to exercise extra vigil and identify the suspects, if any.

Special DG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said here that an alert had been given earlier also in view of the Israel-Hamas war.

“Information is being collected about the recent incident in Kerala. As a precaution, the protests in support of Israel and Palestine are also being closely monitored,” he said.

Kumar said the UP Police is in touch with the Kerala Police and other central intelligence agencies. People associated with fundamentalist organizations of Kerala are being identified in the state, he added.

Recently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had raided the locations of people associated with these organizations in seven districts including Lucknow, Bhadohi, Sant Kabirnagar, and Ballia.