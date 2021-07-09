The tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir is set to undergo a sea change with various tourist destinations in both the regions of Jammu and Kashmir getting helicopter service in the near future.

In a move meant to cater to high end tourism in the UT, the government has also decided to launch Air Safari and Air rides over certain tourist locations including a ride over Dal Lake and adjoining areas.

This was revealed in a meeting chaired by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan. The meeting was attended by Commissioner Civil Aviation, Secretary Tourism, Managing Director JKTDC, Director Tourism Kashmir and Director Finance Civil Aviation.

While chairing the meeting, Advisor said that the move will boost tourism in Jammu and Kashmir and add interesting experience to the visit of tourists. He added that the department is looking at helicopter services to build connectivity between important destinations to attract more visitors.

He directed the officers to identify a few tourist destinations in both Jammu as well as Kashmir so that helicopter services could be started on pilot basis. Many places came up under discussion for introduction of helicopter services from both the provinces of Jammu and Kashmir.

Advisor directed the officers to do proper groundwork regarding the basic infrastructure and manpower required for the purpose. The Advisor directed the Directors of Jammu and Kashmir to come up with the location details including other details for helicopter services.

Advisor said that the whole exercise is meant to change the façade of travel and tourism in Jammu and Kashmir and will open up new tourist destinations in far flung places. The Advisor said that the directions in this regard have already been given by the Lieutenant Governor for mapping the tourist destinations for pressing in the helicopter services.