Heavy rain devastates Andhra and Telangana; several killed, people stranded & traffic disrupted

Nine people were killed in Andhra Pradesh, while one person died and several others were washed away in flash floods in Telangana as relentless rain disrupted life in both Telugu states following a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal.

Both road and rail traffic between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been halted, with roads submerged and rail tracks under water. Among the Telangana districts, Khammam has been the worst affected, with floodwaters inundating low-lying areas, leaving people stranded and appealing for rescue.

The government has issued a flash flood risk warning for 19 districts in Telangana.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Cyberabad police has requested all IT and ITES companies to encourage their employees to work from home on 2nd September 2024 (Monday) in view of the inclement weather conditions and to avoid risks associated with commuting.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner has urged people to stay indoors following an orange alert issued by the IMD. All government-run and private schools in the Hyderabad district will remain closed on Monday due to the prevailing weather conditions and forecast of heavy rain. The Hyderabad district collectorate announced the closure to ensure children’s safety.

In a tragic incident, a father-daughter duo on their way to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport were washed away in flash floods. The incident occurred in Maripeda mandal of Mahabubabad district, where the Akeruvagu stream overflowed and flooded a bridge at Purushothamaiahgudem. The victims were identified as Nunawat Motilal and Nunawat Ashwini from Khammam district. While Ashwini’s body has been recovered, her father is still missing.

Telangana Minister Ponguleti Srinivas reported that despite rescue efforts, a labourer’s family in his Paleru constituency was swept away and the rescue team could only save one family member. Adverse weather conditions thwarted rescue operations using helicopters.

In Khammam town, heavy flooding of the Munneru River has left many people marooned since morning, with floodwaters continuing to rise and complicating rescue efforts. Several videos of people appealing for help have surfaced on social media.

The Deputy Chief Minister has requested the Navy for helicopters to rescue several families trapped in the Prakash Nagar and Thirthala Valya Thanda areas of Khammam town.

KT Rama Rao slammed the government. On ‘X’ he said, “Appalling attitude by the government in handling the flood situation across the state! Situation in Khammam is even worse. There are three ministers from Khammam region but zero help to the people there. Tired of the apathy, public took to streets in Three Town area of Khammam. They are demanding basic assistance and help!”

On Sunday morning, a landslide caused the death of five persons in the Moghalrajapuram colony of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, while four were injured. Following heavy rains, the Budameru Vagu canal is in spate leading to a flood-like situation in various parts of the city.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who visited the flood-affected areas of Vijayawada, directed officials to evacuate people from landslide-prone areas to safer locations in view of the rain forecasts for the next few days.

He blamed the previous government for neglecting the Budameru Canal and promised to oversee rescue operations personally.

Naidu then went to the collector’s office at NTR district for a review meeting and announced, “Until the problem is solved and everyone gets help, I will make the district collector’s office the chief minister’s office and work from here.”