Heatstroke strikes 451 people in Rajasthan, four die in 24 hours

Heatstroke struck 451 people in parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday, while four persons succumbed to heatwave-related conditions in the state since Tuesday.

According to the state medical and health department, altogether 4,600 people have been affected by heatstroke-related illnesses in the state since March 1, 2024.

However, unconfirmed reports in state newspapers suggest that the death toll may exceed 500 in parts of Rajasthan.

Blistering heatwave conditions have disrupted normal life and public transport systems across the state for the past fortnight.

Pilani was the hottest city on Wednesday, with the mercury soaring to 48.2 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Churu at 47.7 degrees Celsius, Alwar at 47.5, Vanasthali at 47.2, Phalodi at 47.0, Ganganagar at 46.9 and Jaipur at 46.0, according to the evening weather report.

No respite is expected from the scorching heatwave in Rajasthan over the next 48 hours. Frequent power cuts and a shortage of potable water have compounded the hardships of citizens even as Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has been holding daily review meetings to address these issues.