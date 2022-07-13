Heated exchange between BJP MP, MLA during Murmu visit

During the Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu’s visit here, an altercation took place between a BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Dr Kirori Lal Meena and Deputy Leader in Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Rajendra Singh Rathore over entry of ‘Dalit Supporters’ brought in by former sparked a row when its video went viral on social media.

As Meena entered a hall with his supporters amid Pro-BJP slogans, Union minsiter Gajendra Singh Shekhwat (in charge of Murmu’s poll campaign) asked them to stop raising the slogans in the name of BJP and asked the supporters to leave the room.

Irked by this, Meena fiercely objected the entry pass arrangements made by Rathore and questioned why his Dalit supporters were being denied entry. Rathore clarified that it was the meeting for MLAs and MPs with visiting Murmu. But Meena got furious and seen challenging Rathore, but Gajendra immediately hugged Meena from the back and tried to pacify him. Rathod also advised Meena to mind his language.

After this verbal exchange, Meena probably left the hotel and was not seen in the main function. He was the talk of the town, the party sources said. Due to overcrowding a glass pane of the five-star hotel also cracked. The media waiting outside the porch were also thrashed by the police force to leave the hotel premises.

Showing a video clip of the incident on WhatsApp and in his tweet, Rajasthan PCC President Govind Singh Dotasara said in a poetic style, “You have made all the chair claimants boon mud, how the challenge is increasing, BJP’s dispute is not with the public, they have no concern”.

Later, both the BJP leaders clarified in their tweets that it was just a personal matter. Meen said, “It was natural for an emotional person like me to get angry if the tribal workers who came to Jaipur from Dungapur-Banswara to felicitate NDA candidate denied their entry. No matter how hard one tries, there is no difference between me and my brother Rathore. There is no question of any difference of opinion”.

“The video of conversation between me and Meena is being falsely publicised. Meena has been a close friend of mine for the last 30 years and is like a brother”, Rathore clarified.