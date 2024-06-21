Health Ministry unveils medical care arrangements for Haj pilgrimage docu

Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra released a document titled “Medical Care Arrangements for Haj Pilgrimage” here on Friday.

The document released in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs lays the roadmap of health services which can be availed by the Haj pilgrims.

Haj in Saudi Arabia represents the largest and most enduring annual mass gathering event globally. The responsibility for medical care arrangements lies with the Emergency Medical Relief Division and the International Health Division of the Directorate General of Health Services under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, the Health Secretary said, “This document lays the roadmap of the health services and how those services can be availed of by the pilgrims.”

Pointing out that this is the second year since the healthcare responsibilities have been assigned to the Health Ministry, he said, “The experience has provided significant learnings for improving the healthcare services. Around 1,20,000 pilgrims undertook the Haj pilgrimage this year from India, of which approximately 40,000 are elderly people were above the age of 60.”

“In view of the harsh weather conditions this year, the health challenges have necessitated round the clock services for the pilgrims. Last year, oral health and dental care services were added learning from past experience,” the Health Secretary said.

Chandra informed that with the help of NIC a live portal has been developed that provides real time data and analysis on the pilgrims seeking medical care and the services being provided.

He further said, “It is a matter of pride to be of assistance to our citizens wherever they might be. Be it for evacuating our students from Ukraine or assisting our people who got stuck in the fire incident in Kuwait, India has always been at the forefront in helping its citizens.”

Mohammed Shahid Alam, Consulate General of India in Jeddah joined virtually, on the occasion. Representatives of WHO and other stakeholders were also present.