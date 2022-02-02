Health Minister cycles to Parliament

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya rode a bicycle to reach Parliament ahead of the Rajya Sabha proceedings that commenced here on Wednesday morning.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu urged members to maintain social distance. He asked the MPs to ensure smooth functioning of the House during the ongoing Budget Session, which commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address.

However, this is not the first time that the Union Minister cycled to reach Parliament from his house. On several occasions earlier, he has cycled to send across a message for health awareness.

In November 2021, Mandaviya rode a bicycle to reach Pragati Maidan to inaugurate a Health Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair and to motivate people towards health awareness and fitness amid rising pollution.