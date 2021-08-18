“My health is fine,” says Neeraj Chopra amid reported exhaustion due to felicitation functions

Amid reports Neeraj Chopra was unwell as too many felicitation functions were taking a toll on his health, the Golden boy for India in Men’s Javelin Throw at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Wednesday said his health was fine.

“My health is fine. I am taking proper care and will take all necessary precautions. I am looking forward to restarting practice,” said Chopra in Chandigarh after meeting Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Chopra said right now, his target is to bring a medal in the World Championship next year and he has tournaments scheduled including the Commonwealth Games.

Earlier, media reports on Tuesday said Chopra was getting exhausted due to a series of felicitations and functions since his return to India.

The Olympic gold medalist was on Tuesday admitted to a hospital in Panipat after leaving a welcome ceremony at his village midway due to fever. Neeraj, who created history in Tokyo by winning India’s first Olympic gold in athletics, has been on a busy schedule since his return to the country.

Chopra has been attending various felicitation functions in Delhi. Finally, he returned home at his native Khandra village, around 15 km from Panipat, on Tuesday to a rousing reception from the locals.

The day Chopra returned from Tokyo, he and other Olympic medal winners were felicitated by the sports ministry. The next day, he attended a felicitation function organised by the Athletics Federation of India.

After that, Chopra developed a high fever and missed the felicitation functions organised by the Punjab and Haryana governments on Thursday and Friday. He was tested for Covid-19 but returned negative.

He, however, made it to the high tea hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind for the Indian Olympic contingent.

On Sunday, Chopra was among the Tokyo Olympians who attended the Independence Day function at the Red Fort. In the evening, he was the cynosure of all eyes at the felicitation function organised by Indian Olympic Association