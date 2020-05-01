The Delhi High Court on Friday asked Delhi’s Tihar Jail to submit a status report stating “whether there are any Covid-19 infected patients within the jail premises” after a 62-year-old woman inmate approached the court seeking interim bail on medical grounds.

The order was passed while the court was hearing a plea filed by the woman seeking interim bail on medical grounds stating problems of BP, thyroid and heart ailment. Petitioner Sushila is serving life sentence in dowry death case of her daughter-in-law who died of burn injuries.

“Let the status report be filed before the next date. The status report should specifically disclose whether there are any Covid-19 infected patients within the jail premises; whether social distancing norms are being maintained within the jail premises,” said a division bench of the high court presided by Justices Vipin Sanghi and Yogesh Khanna said.

The court also directed the jail authorities that the said status report shall also be accompanied with the latest medical report of the petitioner prepared by the Jail Hospital. “The opinion of the doctor should also be obtained: whether it is considered necessary that the appellant be taken to another hospital for her examination or treatment,” the bench said.

The court will now hear the matter on May 8.