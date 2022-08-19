Hawala agent involved in terror funding arrested in Delhi

A team of the special cell of the Delhi Police, in a joint operation with Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) police and Central agencies, has succeeded in arresting a hawala agent involved in terror funding. The 48-year-old suspect identified as Mohammed Yasin, was arrested on Thursday from Old Delhi’s Meena Bazaar area.

The accused is found involved in funding terrorist organisations such as the Laskar e Taiba and the Al Badr.

Sharing the information, Special CP Special Cell, HGS Dhaliwal said Rs 7 lakh cash and a mobile phone have been recovered from the accused, who is said to be a resident of Turkman Gate, Delhi.

“Acting on an input received from central agencies and J&K police, a team of special cell laid a trap in the Meena Bazaar area situated in Old Delhi, and arrested the accused with the amount,” he said.

During enquiry, it was found that on August 17, Md. Yaseen sent around Rs. 10 lakh to the terror operative Abdul Hamid Mir, a resident of Poonch, J&K. This amount was for funding anti-India activities in the state.

On information, the J&K police arrested Abdul Hamid Mir from Jammu bus stand with the amount. A case in the matter was registered and a probe initiated.

On enquiry, a tipoff regarding Md. Yaseen was received and further shared with the special cell unit of Delhi Police. Acting on which, a team of special cell in assistance with central agencies and J&K police, raided the Meena Bazaar area and arrested the accused with the amount.

According to the police, Yaseen is a garment trader by profession, but works as a conduit for hawala money. He collects money, funded from his sources abroad and delivers them to his networks in J&K.

“During interrogation, Yaseen revealed that the hawala money was sent from South Africa via Surat and Mumbai. Yaseen was the Delhi link in this hawala chain, whose role was to ensure that the money reaches to the network in J&K. The money was transported through different couriers to J&K,” the police officer said.

According to a police source, the accused recently received Rs. 24 lacs from a source based in South Africa. Out of which he transferred Rs. 17 lacs to terror operatives in J&K, through two different couriers and the remaining Rs. 7 lacs have been recovered from him.

Further police team is investigating into the matter to find out other networks involved in this terror funding.