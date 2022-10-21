Harynana CM warns of action against adulterated food items

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Friday, warned of action against those selling adulterated food items, especially sweets during the festival season.

The CM said that with the festival season round the corner, the Haryana government has launched a campaign to curb adulterated food and regular raids are being conducted to check food adulteration.

“Apart from the CM Flying Squad, special teams of different departments are conducting raids to catch those producing, manufacturing and selling adulterated food items,” said Chief Minister Khattar.

“Those playing with the health of the people by selling adulterated food items, especially sweets will not be spared at any cost. All departments have been alerted in this regard and necessary directions have been given to take the strictest action,” he added.

The CM further said that during festivals, many people get involved in adulteration practices just to earn additional income. While tightening the noose around all such people, regular raids are being conducted continuously by the CM Flying Squad, Police and Food Supplies Department.

In the last few days, samples of food items have been taken in many districts and adulterated food items have also been caught. Strictest action will be taken against those who are found involved in such illegal activities, he added.

Khattar called upon the people of the state to immediately report if they get any information about anyone involved in the production and sale of adulterated food items to the police, CM Flying Squad and Food Supplies Department.

“During festivals, many people get involved in adulteration practices just to earn additional income. By giving information about those doing such illegal activities to the concerned department, the noose can be tightened against these adulterers,” he added.

The CM said that the government is working on a plan to set up food and water testing labs under one roof to check adulteration. This will provide convenience to the general public. Necessary directions have been given to the concerned department in this regard.

“We aim to set up testing spots at different places so that people can take advantage of it and get water and food items tested from time to time,” he added.