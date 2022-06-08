Haryana’s advisory against fake websites on birth/death certificates

The Haryana government, on Wednesday, warned against fake birth and death certificates being generated from unauthorised websites. In an advisory, the state government asked the people not to follow the instructions given on social media sites like YouTube for generating birth or death certificates.

“Do not get any birth-death certificate made by paying money online by contacting on phone numbers etc. as there are high chances of these being fake,” the advisory said.

A spokesperson of the state health department said for the last few months, it has come to the notice that some anti-social elements are involved in making birth/death certificates by creating fake websites. Some of these sites which have come to the notice of the government include crsorgigoovi.in, crsrgiin and birthdeathonline.com.

“These sites have been created by copying the original site of the government of India www.crsorgi.gov.in, and look exactly the same in appearance. By misleading the general public on these sites, fake certificates are made available by claiming to be absolutely correct birth-death certificates,” the spokesperson said.

He said such activities were brought to light and are being shut down with the cooperation of the registrar general of India. Some sites are already closed, but they emerge again under other names.

The health department has also advised the people to get the confirmation on the veracity of birth-death certificates being presented to them from all the departments. As a result of this, a large number of fake birth and death certificates are coming to the notice, against which police action is also being taken.

Hence, the general public has been advised to avoid such fake and avail of various services related to birth and death registration through Saral Kendras or by directly logging into https://saralharyana.gov.in/ and then searching the register of deaths, delayed registration of births and deaths, registration of the name of the child and rectification of entries in the register of births and deaths.

The spokesperson said that people should not access birth/death certificates online by paying money by contacting the phone numbers given on social media sites like YouTube, as there are high chances of these being fake.

Make sure the veracity of the QR code given on the birth/death certificates available with you or whether they have been issued from the crsorgi.gov.in website or not. For any kind of information related to birth/death registration, the local registrar (birth-death) can be contacted, he added.