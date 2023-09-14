Haryana to soon launch National Common Mobility Card for bus passengers

Haryana Transport Department will soon introduce a National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) service to enhance public transportation accessibility and convenience for passengers traveling at concessional rates at the state-run buses.

The NCMC will include complete card data for individuals availing subsidised transport services provided by Haryana Transport, such as students, 100 percent disabled persons with an aide, accredited correspondents, Members of Legislative Assemblies, Parliamentarians, freedom fighters, police, and prison employees.

“All such passengers need to do is present their NCMC card for instant access to the transport services they are entitled to. To further enhance flexibility, individuals eligible for up to a 50 percent discount on fares can choose to pay 50 percent of the fare using either cash or their NCMC. In addition, passengers can easily recharge their NCMC cards ensuring that they always have access to the transportation services they rely on,” an official spokesperson said.

Advertisement

The transport minister Mool Chand Sharma, who held a meeting to discuss the implementation of the NCMC service on Thursday, said Haryana is the first state in the country to implement an open-loop ticketing system on roadways.

“Currently, e-ticketing is being implemented through 2317 machines in Haryana Transport buses, resulting in approximately Rs 17 Crore increase in revenue for the department in just three months,” he said.

The minister said there are currently a total of 3723 buses in the Haryana transport fleet, including 562 buses that are operated on rent from private owners. The daily passenger count has increased, with approximately eight lakh 6 thousand passengers traveling daily, covering an average distance of 10 lakh 77 thousand kilometers by these buses.

Sharma said in 2022, the department issued a purchase order for 1000 new Euro-6 buses. As of now, 745 of these buses have been delivered to various depots. The department has placed purchase orders for an additional 809 new buses.

He said Haryana Passenger Tax has been approximately seven per cent higher during April-July 2023 as compared to the April-July 2022.