Haryana Police sets up ATM fraud investigation cells

With a view to effectively deal with the increasing cases of ATM fraud, the state crime branch of the Haryana Police has established 22 ATM Fraud Investigation Cells (AFICs) in all districts across the state.

Giving this information on Thursday, a Haryana Police spokesperson said the state crime branch has handed over 132 untraced cases from different districts to the AFIC for investigation. The AFIC started functioning last month.

“In this growing digital world, ATMs are an important part of the common man’s life. Citizens do their daily transactions using ATM facilities. In the present era, fraudsters cheated people, replaced their ATM cards with another, and withdrew money instantly from that account. Though constant efforts are being made by the police to deal with such crimes in a coordinated and effective manner, yet many times untraced reports are given by the district police in such financial fraud cases, and the accused escape,” the spokesperson said.

Additional Director General of Police, state crime branch, OP Singh has given instructions to crack such cases and work on untraced cases again. To this concept, ATM Fraud Investigation Cell has been started under the state crime branch.

On Wednesday, the police busted an ATM fraudsters’ gang with the arrest of three accused in Palwal district. The police have also recovered 91 ATM cards and a Paytm swipe machine from their possession.