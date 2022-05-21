Haryana to observe Deworming Week from 23 May

School children in Haryana will be given Albendazole tablets for deworming between 23 May and 29 May.

An official spokesperson on Saturday said in the series of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, National Deworming Week will be observed by the Haryana health department across the state from 23 May.

Under this Campaign, children studying in government schools, recognised schools, Anganwadi centres-playway schools, those children enrolled in schools and those who do not go to school would be given Albendazole Tablets for deworming.

He said that to make this programme a success, the health department, department of women and child development and education department would work in coordination.

These tablets will be given free of cost at these centres. One tablet of Albendazole must be taken twice a year to prevent worms in the stomach.

The spokesperson said that Albendazole tablets are administered by the Health Department to kill stomach worms every six months, to improve the health of children between the age group of one year to 19 years.

Steps are being taken by the government in the direction of health protection of children under the National Deworming Day Campaign.

He said that the concerned officers should ensure that children up to the age of 19 years are given Albendazole Tablets to kill worms in the stomach.

Under the Campaign, those children who were not administered the medicine between 23 May and 26 May, will be given the medicine from 27 May to 29 May by visiting door-to-door.