Haryana DSP’s death: 12 held in a crackdown on illegal mining

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said here on Friday that 12 persons have been arrested in connection to the death of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh who was mowed down by a dumper driver during a raid on Aravali hills in Nuh to check illegal mining.

The minister said under “Operation Clean” carried out by about 1,600 police personnel in 33 villages of the Nuh district between 20 July and 25 July, 61 vehicles were seized for illegal mining, 29 vehicles seized under section 102 of CrPC and section 47 of Police Act, 268 vehicles impounded under Motor Vehicles Act. He said three FIRs have been registered and 307 challans have been issued.

He said the 12 persons arrested include the driver of the dumper (which crushed Singh to death) Sabbir alias Mittar of Pachangawa village of Tauru (Nuh), Jabid alias Billa of Gandwa village of Bhiwadi (Rajasthan), Bhuru alias Taufik of Pachangawa village of Tauru, Lambu alias Isuf of Gandwa village of Bhiwadi (Rajasthan), Ikkar alias Ikram of village Panchgawa of Tauru, Asru alias Asrudin of Panchgawa village of Tauru, Sabbir alias Baida of Panchgawa village of Tauru, Arsad alias Lulla of Panchgawa village of Tauru, Abbas of Panchgawa village of Tauru, Shokin of Alwar in Rajasthan, Kallu of village Panchgaon of Tauru and Mustaq alias Mangal of village Panchgaon of Tauru.

The home minister said during the operation, 61 vehicles have been seized for illegal mining, which includes 10 dumpers, 27 tractors, eight trolleys, six tractor-trolleys, three JCBs and four compressors.

Accompanied by two policemen, a driver and a gunman, the DSP, Tauru (Mewat), Singh had gone to Nuh to investigate an incident of illegal mining on 19 July.

When he spotted a suspicious dumper and signaled it to stop, the driver sped and tried to run the men over. The driver and the gunman jumped to save their lives, but the DSP was hit. Singh was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Singh was recruited as assistant-sub inspector in Haryana Police in 1994. He was currently posted as DSP, Tauru, and was to retire in four months. He was a native of Sarangpur village in Hisar and currently lived with his family in Kurukshetra.