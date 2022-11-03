Haryana CM to open agri-tech research centre in Palwal

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate the state-of-the-art ‘Dhanuka Agritech Research & Technology Centre’ (DART) in Chandigarh. The facility is being opened for farmers, researchers and other stakeholders of the agriculture sector.

Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar, state Agriculture Minister J P Dalal, Deepak Mangla, MLA, Vice-Chancellor of Chaudhary Charan Singh, Haryana Agriculture University (HAU), Dr. (Prof) B R Kamboj and Vice-Chancellor of Maharana Pratap Horticulture University, Prof Samar Singh among other dignitaries will be present at the inauguration.

The R&D centre will have an organic synthesis lab, analytical lab, formulation lab, soil and water analysis lab, agri R&D lab, Botanicals lab, bio-pesticides lab, bioassay lab, insect-rearing lab and training centre.

The facility is equipped to undertake basic, applied and adaptive research to address current and future challenges for the sustainable development of Indian agriculture.

R G Agarwal, chairman of Dhanuka Group said, “It has been our endeavour to adopt and promote scientific and research-based best practices in the agriculture sector. The new Research Centre will go a long way in this direction.

The facility will be open for farmers and researchers and will help us in promoting well-proven practices including the usage of technology like drones and precision farming techniques in the agriculture sector. The centre will also help policymakers and the agriculture scientist community to suggest the right prescription for the betterment of farmers and the agriculture sector as a whole.”