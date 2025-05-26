Haryana CM approves ₹350 crore for sewerage development under AMRUT 2.0

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved an amount of ₹35,087.42 lakh (₹350.87 crore) for the augmentation of sewerage schemes in Hisar and Yamunanagar towns under the AMRUT 2.0 (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme.

The funds will be utilized for repairing old and damaged manholes, laying sewerage lines in newly approved colonies, and constructing Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).

Advertisement

Providing further details, an official spokesperson stated that an estimated amount of ₹23,678.86 lakh has been approved for Hisar town under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme.

Advertisement

The funds will be used for the augmentation of the sewerage network, including the laying of sewer lines ranging from 200 mm to 1200 mm in various colonies, CIPP (Cured-In-Place Pipe) rehabilitation of brick sewers, and the construction of two Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), five Intermediate Pumping Stations (IPS), and one Main Pumping Station (MPS).

The project also includes the construction of brick masonry manholes, raising and lowering of manhole slabs, and repair of old or damaged manholes.

The spokesperson further added that an estimated amount of ₹11,408.56 lakh has been approved under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme for Yamunanagar town.

The funds will be utilized for laying sewer lines in 12 newly approved colonies and for extending the sewerage network to a newly approved colony in the suburban area of Yamunanagar town.