Haryana chief secretary reviews commissioning of key railway projects

The 31st Board Meeting of the Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (HRIDC) was held here on Friday under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi to review the status of priority railway infrastructure projects in the state.

Key decisions and updates were shared regarding the commissioning of important sections, including Manesar-Patli line, Kurukshetra Elevated Track, and the proposed Eastern Orbital Rail Corridor at the meeting.

Additional Chief Secretary, B&R, Anurag Agarwal was also present in the meeting.

The chief secretary emphasized the need for timely completion and coordination among stakeholders to ensure efficient implementation of the infrastructure projects aimed at boosting connectivity and economic growth in Haryana.

It was informed that the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Northern Circle, has sanctioned the remodeling of Patli Yard in connection with the commissioning of the Patli-Manesar (Priority Section).

The critical interconnection of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor (HORC) with the Indian Railways network at Patli was completed on March 28, 2025.

The MSIL Railway Yard, including formation, track, overhead electrification (OHE), and signaling and telecommunication (S&T) works, has been completed.

The entire Manesar-Patli section (excluding Patli Yard) is now physically ready, with opening documents submitted to Northern Railway on March 27, 2025, for onward transmission to the CRS. Inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety is expected in April 2025.

Regarding the construction of the elevated viaduct, track, and electrification under the Kurukshetra Elevated Track Project, it was informed that the work has been completed.

While the first phase was initially planned to be commissioned without Thanesar Station—eliminating five level crossings—Northern Railway has directed that the project be commissioned only after the completion of Thanesar Station, which is now planned in Phase-II.

The full project, including Thanesar Station with its elevated platform, is scheduled to be completed by September 2025.

The feasibility study for the Eastern Orbital Rail Corridor (EORC), connecting Sonipat to Palwal via Baghpat, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddha Nagar, was assigned to HRIDC by the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

HRIDC’s report was submitted to the Steering Committee of NCR (UP), chaired by the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, on February 28, 2025.

Apart from this, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Garhi Harsaru–Farukhnagar–Jhajjar line (36 km) is currently under preparation while the Karnal-Yamunanagar new rail line (65 km) is also under process.

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Arun Kumar Gupta and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.