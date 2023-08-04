Haryana: Cabinet nod for rules to ban unregulated deposit schemes

In a bid to provide for a comprehensive mechanism to ban unregulated deposit schemes and protect the interest of depositors, the Haryana Cabinet on Friday approved the Haryana Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Rules, 2023.

These rules, framed under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme Act, 2019, will come into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.

Under these rules, unregulated deposits will be banned and no deposit taker, directly or indirectly, promote, operate, issue any advertisement soliciting participation or enrolment in or accept deposits in pursuance of an unregulated deposit scheme.

The ceiling for Self-Help Groups (SHGs), where periodic payment or any amount made by the members of SHGs cooperating with the ceiling, the ceiling per member of a SHG for deposit will be Rs 10,000 per month.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Cabinet which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today also approved the draft of the Teacher Transfer Policy, 2023 by repealing the Teacher Transfer Policy, 2016 issued 5 June 2017.

The concept of zone and points on the basis of state teachers award and national teachers has been given up in the new policy. A teacher can stay upto a maximum of five years in a school as per the new policy. An eligible teacher can choose a minimum 10 educational blocks of the particular district for district cadre posts.

Incentive of 10 per cent extra salary will be given to a teacher choosing to serve in Nuh district and Morni education block. Maximum 20 points can be availed by a teacher from the special factors mentioned in the policy. In no case, the maximum merit points availed on the basis of age and special factors can be more than 80.