The Haryana government would bring ancient heritage sites in the state like Kurukshetra, known for the battle of Mahabharata, Lohgarh the first capital of the Sikh empire on the world map.

Giving directions to this effect on Friday for encouraging tourism in the state, Chief Minister. Manohar Lal Khattar said Haryana has more than 100 sites with historical and mythological prominence and the state should work towards preserving such sites with a motive of promoting the importance of ancient culture for future generations. Besides this, tourism will also be encouraged at these sites.

Sharing historical anecdotes, the CM said the battle fought against Mughals by Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, who was the first commander of the Sikh Empire, has its roots in Haryana. Moreover, Lohgarh which was the Capital of Yamunanagar, under Banda Bahadur will also be developed so as to promote tourism in that area and a Museum along with a Martial Arts School is also being established there.

Sharing more details he said that the place of origin of the Saraswati River, Adi Badri is also being developed majestically.

These directions were given by the CM while releasing a special cover made by the Department of Archaeology and Museums in association with the Indian Postal Department on Rakhigarhi, the world famous archaeological site of the Indus Valley Civilization.

The chief secretary, Vijai Vardhan said that Rakhigarhi has special importance as it is related to a civilization older than the Harappan and Mohenjodaro.

Divulging details of the Rakhigarhi civilization, he said the ancient and invaluable artefacts found during excavation of the site suggest that the state of Haryana must have been highly developed during that era.

Meanwhile, the CM said the state is all geared up to host ‘Khelo India Youth Games -2021’. He directed the officers to start preparing immediately so that the ‘Khelo India Youth Games -2021’can be conducted successfully and wherever there is a need to strengthen the basic infrastructure that should be completed on priority.

Khattar said the objective of organizing the ‘Khelo India Youth Games -2021’ is to give the players a better platform to prove their talent.