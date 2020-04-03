The Haryana government has directed all private schools across the state to not pressurize the parents of the students to deposit any type of fees until the lockdown period is over, thus banning all types of fee collection with immediate effect.

Giving information on Friday, an official spokesperson of the Haryana school education department said all district education officers and district, primary education officers of the state, to the private schools belonging to their respective areas aware about the directions of the state government.

He said that it has been said in the directions that all educational institutions across the state have been closed till further orders with a view to preventing the spread COVID-19, however, it has come to the notice of the Directorate that some private schools are pressurising the parents of the students to deposit the fees immediately so, the state government has banned all types of fees with immediate effect. The fees will be collected only after the situation is normal and schools re-open, the spokesperson added.

He said the department has also directed all district education officers to ensure the above orders of the government are firmly adhered to.

Meanwhile, Haryana’s COVID-19 call center has received more than 60,000 calls on the helpline numbers 1075 and 8558893911.

Out of this, 20000 were related to COVID-19 and rest were for other issues such as food, travel pass, law and order, industry, labour and basic civic amenities. Every day the center receives and answers around 2000 calls which are related to the supply of cooked food and ration.

However, the state government has urged that residents across the state should call for essential services in case of emergencies only.

Further citizens have been requested not to misuse the resources in this difficult time as in some districts it has been reported that people are continuously and repeatedly calling the helpline for food and dry ration despite having sufficient food and ration arrangements made by govt.