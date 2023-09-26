Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s murder caught on CCTV camera: Report

A CCTV camera has recorded the moments leading up to the shooting and murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, in June.

As per the The Washington Post analyses of a CCTV video of the murder who also spoke to witnesses, who confirmed that at least six men and two vehicles were involved.

The 90-second video of Nijjar’s grey pickup truck and a white vehicle were seen traveling parallel in the gurdwara’s parking area, according to the American daily.

According to a report based on the footage, the white vehicle abruptly drives in front and slows to obstruct Nijjar’s pickup truck.

The video shows two men in hooded sweatshirts emerge from a covered waiting area and point their guns at the truck’s driver’s seat before the sedan drives away from the parking space. The two men then proceed to run together. Community members claim that the mysterious attackers fired 50 shots, of which 34 struck the commander of the Khalistan Tiger Force.

The analysis of the video shows Nijjar’s pickup leaving a parking space. The automobile appears in a nearby parking space, pulls up, and moves in close proximity to the truck. A walkway initially divides the two cars.

The automobile picks up speed in response to the truck’s acceleration and keeps up with its tempo. The car and Nijjar’s pickup truck share the same lane for a brief period of time.

The sedan overtakes the truck as they prepare to leave the parking lot, moves in front of it, and then slows to obstruct its route, according to The Washington Post.

The two hooded sweatshirt-clad males emerge and advance toward the truck. Each of them points a gun at the truck’s steering wheel. The car then drives out of the parking lot and vanishes. The two males may then be seen rushing in the sedan’s direction.

Volunteer at the gurdwara Bhupinderjit Singh heard what he initially thought were “fireworks” while watching football nearby.

But then he reached Nijjar’s pickup truck, opened the side door and grabbed his shoulders.

“It was blood and shattered glass everywhere. The ground was strewn with bullets,” Bhupinderjit Singh was quoted as saying.

A CCTV camera inside the gurdwara recorded the entire episode. The video was given to Canadian investigators.

The dispute over who would lead an investigation into Nijjar’s killing was also included in the American media story.

The RCMP and Surrey police engaged in an hours-long struggle. There was a delay because they couldn’t agree on who would lead the probe, according to Bhupinderjit Singh as per the American newspaper.