Harassed by DIG’s wife, lady Home Guard loses limbs in suicide attempt

Odisha Government on Tuesday transferred the North Central Range Deputy Inspector General of Police after a lady Home Guard, who is currently crippled after losing both limbs in an attempted suicide, leveled allegations of mental torture against the senior cop’s spouse.

While the victim Sairindri Sahu is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack, the State government issued a statement and said that “Brijes Ray,, DIG, Angul, is transferred to the State police headquarters in Cuttack.”

Sahu had earlier accused Ray’s spouse of subjecting her to unbearable mental harassment. Unable to bear with the mental torture, she attempted to commit suicide by jumping before a moving train. In a tragic consequence of the sordid episode, she had lost both her legs.

The victim had reportedly apprised the Home Guard Director General of the mental harassment issue in a written complaint.

Meanwhile, a rights activist has moved the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking penal action against the North Central Range Deputy Inspector General of Police

The petition moved by Jayanata Das sought for an award of Rs 30 lakh compensation to the victim Home Guard. It also prayed the apex rights panel that compensation amount should be sourced from the salary of the police officer.