Had Congress been in power, it would have black-marketed vaccines: Yogi

Coming down heavily on the Congress, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said had the party been in power during the Covid pandemic the vaccine might not have been developed.

Even if scientists had produced it (the vaccine), Congress members could have engaged in vaccine black marketing as they did with cylinders, he added.

Addressing an election rally on the final leg of the Madhya Pradesh election campaign on Wednesday, Yogi Adityanath said Bajrang Bali’s mace is the solution to crime, mafia, and curfew.

Remembering Lord Birsa Munda, he said earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his birthplace and paid obeisance. Acknowledging the tribal community’s commitment to nature and the environment, the chief minister contrasted it with the pollution issues in Delhi, where the Supreme Court and NGT had to impose bans on numerous industries.

The chief minister congratulated people on the occasion of Bhaiya Dooj.

He also stated that the Congress hatched a plot against BJP leaders, but the judiciary vindicated them.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted the first public meeting in support of BJP candidate Prahlad Lodhi from the Powai assembly constituency. He spoke about Prahlad Lodhi’s harassment by the Congress, emphasizing his resilience. He also mentioned that Panna is setting a new development standard, noting that under the double-engine government, industries like JK Cement are now being established.

He highlighted the discovery of a diamond mine, projecting it to generate significant employment opportunities. Yogi Adityanath remarked, “Congress leaders used to say that Muslims have the first right to the country’s resources. They did not prioritise the poor, farmers, youth, mothers, and sisters, but PM Modi introduced and implemented the slogan of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.”

On the second public gathering, CM Yogi Adityanath, while seeking votes for candidates Jajpal Singh Jajji from Ashok Nagar, Brijendra Singh Yadav from Mungawali, and Jagannath Singh Raghuvanshi from Chanderi, asserted that if the Congress had been in power during the COVID pandemic, they would have black-marketed the vaccine just like they did with cylinders. He praised the quality of Madhya Pradesh’s wheat, stating that it reaches around the world, contributing to the production of delicious bread.

Yogi emphasised that for the double-engine government, the election is not just a political event but a strategic plan to accelerate development at the pace of a bullet train. Discussing the challenges faced by Jajpal Singh due to Congress, CM Yogi highlighted his resilience and determination to serve despite obstacles.

The chief minister announced that Lord Shri Ram was coming to Ayodhya, and Bajrang Bali needed to be installed in Ashok Nagar. He proposed that the installation of a 112-foot-high statue of Bajrang Bali in the area would eliminate ghosts, curfews, and disturbances. The chief minister emphasised that the mace of Bajrang Bali serves as the solution to curfew, crime, and the mafia.

CM Yogi conducted his third public meeting in support of BJP’s Vishnu Khatri in the Berasia assembly constituency. He questioned why, despite Congress ruling for 55-60 years, the poor did not receive amenities such as toilets, housing, health insurance, and electricity.

Accusing Congress of engaging in appeasement politics, CM Yogi stated that enemies are aware that India won’t tolerate any aggression. In the previous Congress regime, curfews during festivals were common, but with the change in government, there is no imposition of curfew, and families now actively participate in events with enthusiasm.

CM Yogi criticized Congress for creating confusion through speeches, contrasting it with the BJP’s public welfare resolution, which promises Rs 1250 to sisters along with houses and Rs 3100 to farmers for paddy, if the government is formed.