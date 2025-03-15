Guruji Credit Card Scheme Supports 712 Students’ Higher Education Dreams

The Guruji Credit Card Scheme, started to help financially weak students in Jharkhand, is showing great success. In its first year, 712 students have received education loans under this scheme, allowing them to continue their studies.

So far, the government has approved loans worth ₹70 crore, which is an encouraging number.

Education Minister Ramdas Soren called this scheme a “big step forward” and assured that the government will make sure no talented student in Jharkhand has to stop studying due to a lack of money.

He believes this scheme will not only help students but also strengthen the state’s education system.

The scheme is for students who have been admitted to good colleges and universities but cannot afford their education. It provides loans of up to ₹15 lakh at a low interest rate of 4%. For loans up to ₹4 lakh, there is no interest at all.

The government aims to help 1,500 students every year. To keep the loan process smooth, ₹10 crore has been set aside for the 2025-26 financial year by the Department of Higher and Technical Education.

To apply, students must have passed Class 10 or 12 from a school in Jharkhand and must be admitted to a recognized college or university. The application process is completely online, making it easy for students.

No collateral or guarantor is needed for the loan, which is a big help for students from poor families. Interested students can apply at https://gscc.jharkhand.gov.in.

Students will have up to 15 years to repay the loan, reducing financial pressure on them. Those who have already taken an education loan under another scheme can transfer it to this one.

With a strong start in its first year, the government expects even more students to benefit in the coming years. This scheme is an important step in making higher education accessible to all in Jharkhand.