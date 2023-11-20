NIA books Gurpatwant Singh Pannun over Air India threat video

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday booked Khalistan extremist and proscribed ‘Sikhs for Justice’ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu over his video threatening Air India passengers.

NIA has registered a case against Pannun under sections 120B, 153A & 506 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 10, 13, 16, 17, 18, 18B & 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

In the video released on November 4, Pannun had asked Sikhs not to fly by Air India planes on and after November 19. He claimed threat to their life if they fly on Air India planes.

The Khalistani extremist also threatened not to allow Air India to operate anywhere in the world.

Following his threat, authorities in India, Canada and several other countries where Air India operates issued high alert and initiated probe against him.

He had also issued a warning that “the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) would remain closed on the 19th of November.”

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun?

Born and raised in Khankot village, located on the outskirts of Amritsar in Punjab, India, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun hails from a modest background. His father, Mohinder Singh, formerly worked for the Punjab State Agricultural Marketing Board, while his mother’s name is Amarjit Kaur. Pannun also has a brother named Magwant Singh Pannun.

Although Pannun is not widely known in his village, his family possesses substantial assets, including valuable agricultural land, a school, and a college within the village. Their wealth can be traced back to their migration from Pakistan to Khankot village during the Partition in 1947.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has gained notoriety for his advocacy of a separate state for Sikhs in Punjab. As the legal advisor and spokesperson for Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), he played a role in promoting the concept of Khalistan, an independent Sikh state.