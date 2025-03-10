Gulmarg fashion show controversy: Designers apologise, Elle India pulls down video

A recent fashion show held at the iconic Gulmarg ski resort has ignited a storm of controversy, prompting apologies from the designer duo Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja, and resulting in the removal of related posts by Elle India.

The event, held on March 7, marked the 15th anniversary of the designer label ‘Shivan and Narresh’. The duo presented their new skiwear collection featuring art prints from the brand’s archives, including sculptural ski suits, statement ski separates, and après-ski dresses for both men and women.

Elle India had initially shared a post highlighting the event, stating: “Designer duo Shivan and Narresh took audacious fashion to newer heights (quite literally) by staging a show in the frozen alleys of Gulmarg, Kashmir today.”

The post celebrated the designers’ 15th anniversary collection, featuring bikinis, capes, and eclectic winter designs. However, the post was later deleted following public outrage.

The controversy emerged as the show coincided with Ramadan, a holy month observed by the Muslim community. The event’s perceived insensitivity drew criticism, prompting an apology from the designers.

“We deeply regret any hurt caused by our recent presentation in Gulmarg during the holy month of Ramadan. Our sole intention was to celebrate creativity and the ski and après-ski lifestyle, without any desire to offend anyone or any religious sentiments,” the designers wrote on X on Sunday.

The designers further acknowledged concerns raised by political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing that “respect for all cultures and traditions is at our heart.”

Pledging to be more mindful and respectful in the future, they went on to add, “”Respect for all cultures and traditions is at our heart, and we acknowledge the concerns raised. We sincerely apologise for any unintended discomfort and appreciate the feedback from our community. We remain committed to being more mindful and respectful.”

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed strong disapproval, labeling the event as showing “complete disregard for local sensitivities during the holy month.” Abdullah has ordered an official inquiry into the matter and sought a report within 24 hours.

“The images I have seen show a complete disregard for local sensitivities, and that too during this holy month,” Abdullah’s office stated, emphasizing that appropriate action would follow based on the inquiry’s findings.

The Gulmarg Development Authority (GDA), the nodal body responsible for granting event permissions in the ski resort, is chaired by Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, also the Tourism Minister, serving as a member. The investigation will examine the role of authorities in approving the controversial event.