The Tawi River front in the middle of the Jammu city will be developed on the lines of Gujarat’s Sabarmati River Front.

Experts from Sabarmati River Front Development Corporation Ltd on Thursday explained the details and gave suggestions for development of Tawi River Front on the lines of Sabarmati River Front in a meeting that was convened by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha for expeditious implementation of the smart city projects in J&K.

The team from Ahmedabad also briefed about the challenges and best practices adopted during the development of Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, and drew parallels between the Tawi River Front project.

CEO, Smart City Ahmedabad Development Ltd gave a detailed overview of projects undertaken by SCADL, while CEO, Jammu Smart City Ltd., Ms. Sushma Chauhan presented the status of similar projects executed & under execution in Jammu, including Integrated Command & Control Center; upcoming ICCC integrations; smart urban mobility and Intelligent Traffic Management System; City beautification; façade lighting & illumination; efficient green initiatives; solid waste management etc.

Stressing on timely completion of the Smart City Projects, the Lt Governor passed specific directions to the concerned officers for completion of the projects within the set timelines without any delay.

“The vision behind the ambitious projects is to transform Jammu & Srinagar into modern, sustainable and economically vibrant cities with dedicated focus on improving infrastructure and services, increasing mobility and enhancing the administrative efficiency”, observed the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor stressed upon the necessity of proper inter-departmental coordination and also directed the officers to get a better exposure and understanding of different aspects of Smart City projects.

He also enquired about the measures taken while completing projects by Smart City Ahmedabad Development Ltd and issued directions to the concerned officers for effective implementation of different projects and IT based smart civic services in Jammu & Kashmir.