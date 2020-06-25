Gujarat recorded 572 coronavirus cases – the second highest in a single day after Sunday’s 580 – on Wednesday, which took its tally to 29,001, while the virus claimed 25 more lives, taking the total death toll to 1,736.

Meanwhile, 575 patients were discharged after being treated and the health authorities carried out 5,754 RT-PCR tests across the state.

Of the new cases, 215 cases, or 37.58 per cent, were detected in Ahmedabad – the first time in three months that the state financial capital’s share of cases came below 40 per cent.

Surat was second with 172, and followed by Vadodara 45, Rajkot and Jamnagar with 13 each, Anand, Surendranagar, Panchmahals and Narmada with nine each, Aravalli and Gandhinagar with seven each, Navsari with six, Kutch, Gir-Somnath, Valsad and Bhavnagar with five each, Mahesana, Amreli and Junagadh with four each, Mahisagar, Patan, Kheda and Chotta Udepur with three each and Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Botad and Dahod with one positive case each.

Of the daily fatality figure — which was also less than the around 30 figure recorded earlier in June, Ahmedabad accounted for 15, 5 deaths were reported from Surat, two patients in Patan and one patient each from Jamnagar, Sabarkantha and Gir-Somnath.

While the share of cases from Ahmedabad having come down under 70 per cent from around 80 per cent, the city’s death toll rate, which has been around 81 per cent, also came down a bit to 79.55 per cent. As many as 698 people, out of the total 1,736, have succumbed to the virus during 24 days of June.

Till date, out of the total deaths, 1,381 people have died in Ahmedabad alone, followed by 139 in Surat, 49 in Vadodara, 25 in Gandhinagar, 15 each in Aravalli and Panchmahals, 14 in Patan, 13 each in Bhavnagar and Anand, 10 in Mahesana and 8 each in Banaskantha and Sabarkantha.

Gujarat has one of the highest mortality rate in the country – at 5.98 per cent.

On Wednesday, a total of 575 patients were discharged, taking the total till now to 21,096.

Of the total cases, Ahmedabad is way ahead, with 19,601 followed by Surat with 3,712, Vadodara with 1,990, Gandhinagar with 587, Mahesana with 224, Bhavnagar with 213, Rajkot with 201, Aravalli with 184, Banaskantha with 168, Anand with 167, Bharuch with 162, Jamnagar with 157, Sabarkantha with 156, Panchmahals with 153, Patan with 152, Mahisagar with 133, Kheda with 125, Kutch with 119, Surendranagar with 104, Valsad with 80, Botad with 77, Junagadh with 70, Narmada with 68, Gir-Somnath with 63, Navsari with 59, Dahod with 54, 53 from other states, and Amreli with 51 cases.

A total 3,40,080 RT-PCR tests have been carried out.

There are 6,169 active cases, out of which the condition of 6,099 is stable, whereas 70 critical patients are still on ventilator.

There are 2,29,137 people quarantined in the state – 2,25,251 home quarantined and 3,886 in government facilities.