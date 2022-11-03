Gujarat to vote on Dec 1 and 5, results on Dec 8, says EC

The Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in two phases. While the first phase of the Assembly elections will be held on 1 December, second phase will be on 5 December.

This was announced by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar at a press conference here on Thursday.

The results for the Gujarat elections, he said will be declared on December 8, along with Himachal Pradesh.

Schedule for GE to the Legislative Assembly of Gujarat.

#GujaratElections2022 #ECI pic.twitter.com/0A6CSUIJV5 — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) November 3, 2022

Before announcing the schedule for elections in Gujarat, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar expressed condolences for the victims of the Morbi bridge collapse.

There are over 4.9 crore electors eligible to vote this year and more than 51,000 polling stations have been set up. The polling stations include more than 34,000 polling stations in rural areas.

In Gujarat, the BJP has been in power for 27 long years. The Congress, which gave a tough fight to the saffron party in 2017, is trying hard to return to power in the state. However, the contest is tougher this time with AAP making its entry in the western state.

Meanwhile, in view of the polls, the Centre has deployed 160 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces to the state.

The term of the 182-member state Assembly ends on February 18, 2023.