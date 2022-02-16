Guduchi is safe and does not produce any toxic effects: Govt.

The government today clarified that Giloy/Gudduchi (Tinospora cordifolia) is safe and does not produce any toxic effect

The clarification came in the wake of media reports linking Giloy/Guduchi to liver damage.

‘’In Ayurveda, it is said to be the best rejuvenating herb. Acute toxicity studies of aqueous extract of Guduchi reports that it does not produce any toxic effect. However, the safety of a drug depends on how it is being used. Dosage is one of the important factors that determine the safety of a particular drug,’’ The Ministry of Ayush said in a statement.

It quoted a study to say lower concentration of Guduchi powder is found to increase the life span of fruit flies (Drosophila Melanogaster). At the same time, higher concentration progressively reduced the life span of flies. This clearly indicates that an optimum dosage should be maintained in order to get the desired effects.

This infers that the medicinal herb has to be used in an appropriate dose as prescribed by a qualified physician to get medicinal effects. With the wide range of actions and abundant components, Guduchi is a real treasure among herbal drug sources.

Medicinal applications of Guduchi in countering various disorders and its use as antioxidant, anti-hyperglycemic, anti-hyperlipidemic, hepatoprotective, cardiovascular protective, neuroprotective, osteoprotective, radioprotective, anti-anxiety, adaptogenic, analgesic, anti-inflammatory, antipyretic, anti-diarrheal, anti-ulcer, anti-microbial, and anti-cancer have been well established.

It is a popularly known herb for its immense therapeutic applications in traditional systems of medicine and has been used in the management of COVID-19, the statement said.