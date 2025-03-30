Gudi Padwa 2025 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook statuses to share with family and friends

Gudi Padwa 2025 wishes to you all! It is a traditional Hindu festival celebrated primarily in Maharashtra and marks the beginning of the Marathi New Year. It falls on the first day of Chaitra month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar, which usually coincides with March or April in the Gregorian calendar.

The festival is also observed in other states under different names, such as Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, and Cheti Chand among the Sindhi community.

Gudi Padwa signifies the arrival of spring and the harvest season. It is believed to commemorate the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana and his return to Ayodhya. Another belief associates it with the legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who hoisted the Gudi as a symbol of victory in battles.

Wishing you joy, prosperity, and new beginnings on this Gudi Padwa and Ugadi! May this festive season bring happiness and success to you and your loved ones. #GudiPadwa #Ugadi2025 #festival #HappyGudiPadwa #HappyUgadi #ChaitraNavratri pic.twitter.com/VGwP5KS2Ex — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) March 30, 2025

Here are some simple and heartfelt Gudi Padwa 2025 wishes:

1. Wishing you a joyous and prosperous Gudi Padwa. May this new year bring happiness, success, and good health to you and your family.

2. May this Gudi Padwa fill your life with new opportunities, positivity, and success. Happy New Year.

3. On this auspicious occasion, may your home be filled with happiness, your heart with love, and your life with prosperity. Happy Gudi Padwa.

4. Let’s welcome the new year with hope and joy. Wishing you a wonderful Gudi Padwa filled with love and success.

5. May the Gudi bring you good luck, health, and prosperity. Happy Gudi Padwa.

6. As we hoist the Gudi and celebrate, may this festival mark the beginning of brighter days ahead. Wishing you a blessed Gudi Padwa.

7. Happy Gudi Padwa. May this festival bring endless happiness, wealth, and success to you and your loved ones.

8. Let’s welcome the Maharashtrian New Year with enthusiasm and gratitude. Wishing you a blessed Gudi Padwa.

9. May the vibrant colors of Gudi Padwa brighten your life with happiness and success. Have a wonderful celebration.

10. Wishing you and your family a year full of joy, peace, and prosperity. Happy Gudi Padwa.

Gudi Padwa is a time of joy, renewal, and celebration, marking the beginning of a prosperous new year. As we welcome this auspicious occasion, let us embrace new opportunities, cherish traditions, and spread happiness with our loved ones. May this festival bring success, health, and prosperity to all. Wishing everyone a wonderful Gudi Padwa and Ugadi filled with positivity and blessings.