GST collection of Himachal Pradesh logs 14 pc growth in August

GST collection of Himachal Pradesh: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Himachal Pradesh registered an increase of 14 percent in the month of August with the collection of Rs 398 crore, said State Taxes and Excise Commissioner Yunus on Friday.

With this, he pointed out that the GST collections in the first five months of the current financial year has reached Rs 2,255 crore against Rs 1,634 crore collected during the last corresponding period. The collections have maintained a handsome growth trajectory so far in the current financial year as a result of various policy and administrative measures taken by the Department of State Taxes and Excise to improve taxpayer compliances and strengthen enforcement related activities, he added.

“The continuous improvement in return filing, speedy scrutiny of returns, timely completion of GST audits and strengthened enforcement continue to be the focus areas for the department so as to achieve the target of 25 per cent cumulative growth in the current financial year,” he said.

Yunus further said that the department has verified 5.6 lakh e-way bills during road checkings conducted in the current financial year. It remains committed to improving voluntary compliances with time bound redressal of the issues of stakeholders under ‘Tax Haat Programme,’ he said.

“We have planned to organise awareness programmes for stakeholders on a big scale during the current month,” he said, adding that the awareness programmes are expected to further boost voluntary compliances.

“The department continues to focus on capacity building of tax officers in order to strengthen their knowledge base. It has trained more than 400 tax officers in the last six months,” he said.

Implementation of the Departmental Restructuring in GST collection of Himachal Pradesh

The implementation of the Departmental Restructuring approved in principle by the state Cabinet alongside well trained tax officers is expected to help the department in achieving the revenue target, he said.