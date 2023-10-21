GRPC Sheet Reveals Account of Chetan Singh Chaudhary, Says He Was Sane

In a startling revelation, the Government Railway Police (GRP) charge sheet presented on Friday paints a disturbing picture of Chetan Singh Chaudhary, a 34-year-old Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable.

On July 31, he committed a heinous act, gunning down four individuals, including his senior officer, aboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express. What’s particularly unsettling is that the charge sheet asserts that Chaudhary, far from being mentally unstable, was fully aware of his actions.

The case hinges on the testimonies of 150 witnesses, a significant number of whom were passengers on the ill-fated train. Their accounts are nothing short of shocking. They describe a chilling scenario where the constable specifically targeted individuals of Muslim faith before mercilessly shooting them.

Advertisement

Three of these eyewitnesses have formally provided statements under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code to the Borivali metropolitan magistrate court, reinforcing the gravity of the situation.

In addition to the eyewitness testimonies, the investigators have delved into the train’s CCTV footage, which captured Chetan Singh’s movements between compartments.

The visual evidence, recorded by passengers, is spine-chilling, showing the constable beside one of his victims, delivering an incendiary speech that attempted to rationalize his violent acts against Muslim passengers. These video recordings have become crucial pieces of evidence in the case.

The charge sheet’s content is deeply troubling, as it contends that Chetan Singh Chaudhary exhibited no signs of mental illness and had a clear intent to kill Muslim passengers. Moreover, it goes a step further, revealing that Chaudhary’s horrific actions were precipitated by anger when his senior officer, Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena, refused to let him disembark at Valsad, a station the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express does not stop at.

Advocate Amit Mishra, representing the accused, maintained that Singh is innocent and did not commit the murders.