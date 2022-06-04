Green initiatives earn the Railways a pride of place

Stepping up its energy-efficient measures like the use of LEDs, and solar power and promoting alternate fuels like CNG and hydrogen-based fuel cells, the Indian Railways has undertaken a series of initiatives to reduce carbon footprint with a focus on “Living sustainably in harmony with nature”.

Like every year, the Indian Railways is observing World Environment Day on June 5 to create awareness against rising pollution levels with the campaign slogan “Only One Earth” this year. Acknowledging the national transporters’ ongoing efforts, the UIC International Sustainable Railway Awards (ISRA) has placed the Indian Railways in the category of “Best use of Zero-Carbon Technology” for feeding solar energy directly to 25 KV AC Traction System.

According to the Railways, cent percent electrification, augmentation of solar and wind energy, and reduction of fossil fuel are some of the measures to achieve the Net-Zero mission in the rail sector.

In line with the theme of this year’s World Environment Day, the focus is on “Living sustainably in harmony with nature” as in the universe there are billions of galaxies and in our galaxy, there are billions of planets but there is only one earth. Mother Earth is our abode and every endeavor must be made to keep it protected from rising pollution in order to prevail in a congenial atmosphere.

Besides energy, the Railways has undertaken several measures for improving water use efficiency through steps like water recycling and rainwater harvesting.

The drive for afforestation at railway land to increase carbon sink and installation of bio-toilets on the entire fleet of broad gauge coaches are some other measures taken by the Railways to reduce pollution at rail premises.

Increasing the modal share of the Railways in the overall land-based freight transport through network augmentation and setting up of Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs) is another significant step toward reducing carbon footprint across the country.

The Railways is an environmentally friendly means of bulk transportation. For environment protection, Railways have been continuously taking major initiatives that have a positive impact on the environment by way of reducing pollution/GHG emissions, promoting resources and energy efficiency, and contributing to sustainability