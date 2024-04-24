Greater Noida based man held for alleged GST frauds

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has arrested a Greater Nodia based man for allegedly evading GST liabilities, by registering fake firms for bogus billing, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the 56-year-old man who lived in Greater Noida, was arrested on April 21, and is currently in police custody.

The police further said that a Chartered Accountant had filed a complaint alleging that his PAN card had been fraudulently used for obtaining a fake GST number in the year 2019.

Using his PAN number, fraudulent transactions to the tune of Rs 14.80 crore were done within a short duration between July 2019 and November 2019, a police communiqué said on Wednesday.

During the course of investigation documents and information were obtained from the GST department, and the mobile number and email used in registration of the alleged GST number using fraudulent means were also procured from the department.

The ownership of the said mobile number was obtained which revealed that the said number is registered in the name of a person who happened to be a security guard of the accused.

The said security guard revealed that the accused had allegedly obtained copies of his Identity related documents from him in the name of opening a bank account for paying salary in his account, however he has never been informed regarding the bank accounts opened, if any, in his name.

The police further added that the probe further revealed that the accused also opened several bank accounts in a private Bank related to a total of eleven firms in the name of other persons who were presented as his known persons in the Bank for opening the accounts, and for doing the fraudulent transactions, and this was done to avoid scrutiny.

The EOW of the Delhi Police has also said that the accused was also involved in a case of similar nature registered at Police Station Sonipat city, Haryana

The police informing about the modus operandi of the accused alleged that he used to obtain copies of identity documents and photographs of his workers and employees and other known persons for the purpose of opening of bank accounts and after that he used those identity documents to obtain GST Registration from GST Department using their particulars.

Bogus transactions and billings were made from those firms which were indirectly controlled by the accused and his son, the police said, adding that further probe was underway in the matter.