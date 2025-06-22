‘Grave violation of Iranian sovereignity’: Left parties slam US bombing, fall for protest

Five Left parties on Sunday strongly condemned the United States’ bombing of Iran, terming it a “grave violation of Iranian sovereignty and the UN Charter.”

In a joint statement, the Left parties, including the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist Liberation), Revolutionary Socialist Party, and Forward Bloc, called for immediate protest actions against the US aggression.

“We strongly condemn the United States’ bombing of Iran. This is a grave violation of Iranian sovereignty and the UN Charter, and it will inflame global tensions, destabilise West Asia and have severe economic repercussions,” the joint statement read.

American forces had earlier on Sunday launched coordinated airstrikes on three of Iran’s key nuclear facilities which the US President Donald Trump described as a “spectacular military success” and warned Iran to make peace or face further attacks.

The Left parties criticized the US and Israel for justifying their attacks on claims that Iran was developing a nuclear weapon, despite the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and US intelligence agencies not having conclusive evidence to support this claim. “The real intention is to destroy Iran, establish imperialist hegemony over West Asia, and control the global flow of resources,” the statement added.

The parties also expressed concern about the potential escalation of the conflict and its disastrous implications for global peace and the livelihoods of ordinary people, particularly in countries like India that rely heavily on West Asia for oil imports and migrant labour.

“We call upon all our units to immediately organise protest actions against this act of imperialist aggression and urge all peace-loving people of our country to join us in condemning the US attack,” the statement said.

The parties also demanded Indian government to abandon its pro-US, pro-Israel foreign policy stance and join global efforts to stop the war. “We urge the Indian government to take a principled stand against imperialist aggression and prioritize the interests of the people,” MA Baby, General Secretary of CPI(M) said.