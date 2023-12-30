Grand welcome extended to PM reflects a new Ayodhya of a new India: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that the warm welcome accorded to the PM by the people of Ayodhya is a preview of a new Ayodhya in a new India.

Addressing a public meeting in Ayodhya, the CM said, “Avadhpuri Prabhu Aavat Jani, Bhai Sakal Shobha Ke Khani… In January 2024, the grand temple is set to host the divine presence of the Lord, a momentous occasion facilitated by the auspicious hands of Prime Minister Modi Ji. The 500-year-long anticipation is on the verge of fulfilment. Preceding the Lord’s arrival, the Prime Minister harboured a visionary dream – to transform Ayodhya into the most beautiful city globally.”

The Chief Minister warmly welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh. He expressed heartfelt gratitude for the substantial projects, amounting to thousands of crores, dedicated to the development of both Uttar Pradesh and Ayodhya. The Chief Minister presented the Prime Minister with a statue of ‘Bal Ramlala’ during the event.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said that Ayodhya is connected to excellent four-lane, six-lane and eight-lane roads. It is going to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. He highlighted the commendable railway infrastructure, including the introduction of a new railway station, the launch of the Vande Bharat train, and the introduction of two new Amrit Bharat trains.

“The Prime Minister also initiated a programme to link Lord Ram’s birthplace in Ayodhya to Mata Sita’s birthplace in Sitramarhi. While Lord Ram is believed to have arrived in Ayodhya by Pushpak Viman during the Treta Yug, the Prime Minister today gave the gift of an international airport to the people of Ayodhya,” the CM said.

Highlighting a significant transformation, the Chief Minister remarked that Ayodhya, which once upon a time people even hesitated to mention, has emerged with a new identity, thanks to Prime Minister Modi Ji. Underscoring this transformation, the Chief Minister emphasised that the Prime Minister has set a remarkable record by frequently visiting Ayodhya. Modi ji’s vision has paved the way for a new identity of Uttar Pradesh and heritage cities like Ayodhya. The Prime Minister is actively bestowing Ayodhya with top-notch development, infrastructure, and connectivity enhancements ahead of the auspicious date of 22 January.

Expressing gratitude, the CM said that the Prime Minister had named this international airport after the ‘Trikaldarshi Rishi’ Maharishi Valmiki ji, who united this world with Lord Ram. Maharishi Valmiki is the first sage to convey Ramayana to all of us in a cosmic form. The decision to name the international airport after him is a moment that instils pride in India’s traditions and heritage.

The CM said, “After the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22, the country and the world will have a new experience of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’.”

Those who were present on the occasion included UP Governor Anandi Ben Patel, Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnav, Jyotiraditya Scindia and VK Singh, UP Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, BJP state president Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, UP Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Jitin Prasad, Dayashankar Singh, Jaiveer Singh, MP Lallu Singh, Legislative Council member Hariom Pandey, MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, Dr Amit Singh Chauhan and district panchayat president Roli Singh.