Is UP Govt trying to salvage its image through Tyagi drama?

Was the entire episode around the controversial self-proclaimed BJP leader, Shrikant Tyagi, a regular course of action, or was it an image-building exercise by the Adityanath Yogi-led BJP government in UP?

After all the past controversies over bulldozer action and the allegations of being too harsh on the minor community, the state government’s action against Tyagi is being seen as a political strategy to refurbish the image of the government with a new narrative.

Questioning the action taken by the government, a local Opposition leader said, “This whole drama was enacted for the sake of gaining political mileage. From registering an FIR in the matter after a week to demolishing the illegal construction with a bulldozer and finally arresting Tyagi from Meerut, the entire episode sounds like a soap opera.”

According to him, the Yogi Government tried to demonstrate that his government doesn’t only go for such strong action only against a particular community. All the actions Tyagi and his entire family were subjected to don’t appear to be a normal course.

“Why was there no action against him before that viral video? Despite knowing about the criminal aof Tyagi, why has no case been registered against him? Why did it take four long days to arrest him,” he questioned, adding that a complaint regarding the illegal construction was given to the concerned authority long back.

According to police sources, Shrikant Tyagi is said to have been involved in at least nine criminal cases since 2007, including the first case of extortion which was registered in 2007, and the second case was of Goonda Act against him. The third case was for intimidation, and culpable homicide, the fourth was for rioting and breach of peace, and the fifth case was filed against him for causing damage.

In 2015, another case was registered against him for beating and threatening a person. In 2020, a case was filed for assault, threat, and attempt to murder. In the same year, a case for misbehaving, threatening, and beating a woman was registered and the ninth case was registered for forgery and fraud for putting an MLA sticker on his car.

Meanwhile, the accused, Shrikant Tyagi, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody after he was produced before the court.

The Noida Police have seized five vehicles, including a Fortuner, which has MLA’s sticker on it. The police also found a walkie-talkie from inside the car. During interrogation, the accused claimed that the sticker of the MLA was found from Swami Prasad Maurya, which the police are probing.

At the same time, the whole drama in the past five days has got a twist on the caste factor in Western UP. According to a source, after the action against Shrikant Tyagi, people of the Tyagi community have started coming together in Western UP.

On the other hand, residents of Omaxe Grand say there will always be a fear among the residents that Tyagi may get even with them. This worry follows them when they step out of their house or send their children out.